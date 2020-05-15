New Delhi: Taking cognisance of a plea filed by a Gurgaon resident that the closure of the Delhi-NCR border contradicts MHA’s guideline allowing permissible activities, the Supreme Court Friday sought responses from the Centre and governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, to take instructions on the plea which has alleged that “complete sealing of borders” within NCR and restrictions imposed on the movement of citizens was in violation of the new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Also Read - Delhi Schools Reopening? Most People Not in Favour, Even After Lockdown Classes With Only 30% Students

“Issue notice returnable next week,” the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and B R Gavai, said in its order. Also Read - 'Is This Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan?': Twitter Compares Indian Migrant Boy With Syrian Refugee Kid, Bursts in Anger After Agra DM Prabhu Narayan Singh Reacts Insensitively

The plea, filed by Gurgaon resident Rohit Bhalla, has sought to declare as unconstitutional the measures by the district administrations of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh which allegedly restrict movement for permissible activities in areas falling within the NCR due to “blanket orders of sealing borders without reasonable exceptions”. Also Read - This is How Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan And In-house Picasso Taimur Imprinted Quarantine 2020 For Life

It has also referred to the April 29 order of district administrations in Haryana, which is applicable to Gurugram and Sonepat, and May 3 public statement by the district administrations of Uttar Pardesh about Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

“Residents of NCR who have family members or loved ones residing on either side of the inter-state border within the NCR are facing harassment in crossing the said inter-state borders in cases of a medical emergency, access to hospitals/healthcare professionals and essential needs. There is no manner of expediting a pass for medical emergencies,” the plea has claimed.

It has sought directions to governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to set up and maintain a common portal or mechanism for movement passes within the NCR for permissible activities as per MHA’s guidelines.

The plea has alleged that complete sealing of borders within the NCR and restrictions imposed on the movement of citizens from attending to permitted activities are “grossly contradictory” and renders the relaxations ineffective.

(With PTI Inputs)