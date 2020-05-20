New Delhi: The Centre, in its guidelines, has eased interstate border movement from May 18. But the decision to implement the same rests on the local authorities, which led to unforeseen chaos and mayhem at Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Gurgaon border, even after two days of lockdown. Also Read - Waste of Money, Tweets Passenger Association Chief as Indigo, SpiceJet, GoAir Start Booking From June 1

Delhi-Noida-Gurgaon borders were sealed in April in the wake of the increasing numbers of Corona positive cases in Delhi. After Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi became a hotspot of coronavirus infections, the border-sharing states decided to stop the movement across the borders, apart from essential services. The system of issuing e-passes followed a cumbersome process as well.

On Wednesday morning, traffic moved at a snail's pace along the Delhi-Noida border as several vehicles without this pass were made to return. A video of people throwing stones at police near Palam Vihar on Delhi-Gurgaon border also surfaced.

#WATCH Delhi: Locals pelt stones at police on Delhi-Gurugram border near Palam Vihar, allegedly after they were not allowed to cross the border into Gurugram. More details awaited. (Note – Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/FZ9PKInsuf — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

The issue of Delhi-Noida-Gurgaon border closure reached the corridors of the courts too as many families have been stranded because of the border sealing.

The Uttar Pradesh government initially allowed the movement. But the Noida administration denied permission. Haryana was rapped by the Delhi High Court for completely sealing the border. Later, it was opened only for essential services.