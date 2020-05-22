New Delhi: At a time when the Centre has allowed inter-state movement, domestic flights and special passenger trains across the country, people living in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon are stuck in the border as the borders are not yet open — apart from essential service providers and special pass holders. Also Read - Kerala News: State Registers 4th COVID-19 Death After Elderly Woman, Who Returned From Maharashtra, Succumbs to Infection

As Gurgaon has recorded the first coronavirus death case on Thursday, Haryana health minister Anil Vij said Haryana has nothing against the people of Delhi. "But we have to protect our own people too," the minister said.

So basically, Delhi is being seen as the reason why Gurgaon, Faridabad have recorded more cases that other places in Haryana.

While Gurgaon has 239 cases, Faridabad 181, Sonipat 150 and Jhajjar has reported 91 corona infections, making it a total of 661 cases in these four districts which fall in the national capital region.

Delhi-Noida-Gurgaon borders were sealed in April in the wake of the increasing numbers of Corona positive cases in Delhi. After Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi became a hotspot of coronavirus infections, the border-sharing states decided to stop the movement across the borders, apart from essential services. The system of issuing e-passes followed a cumbersome process as well.

The issue of Delhi-Noida-Gurgaon border closure reached the corridors of the courts too as many families have been stranded because of the border sealing.

The Uttar Pradesh government initially allowed the movement. But the Noida administration denied permission. Haryana was rapped by the Delhi High Court for completely sealing the border. Later, it was opened only for essential services.