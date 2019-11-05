New Delhi: The national capital and its adjoining areas continue to reel under heavy smog with the air AQI hovering near 500-mark. According to Air Quality Index data, the major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Lodhi Road area, stood at 500 and 413 respectively, both in ‘severe’ category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 500 & PM 10 at 413, both in 'severe' category in Lodhi Road area, according to Air Quality Index (AQI) data. pic.twitter.com/ltBgUKRLDd — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

Earlier on Monday, the Narendra Modi-led government reviewed measures taken by Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi to tackle air pollution. PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, pointed out that after taking short-term measures, a system will be put in place for a permanent long-term solution.

Mishra emphasised the importance of pre-emptive action to prevent pollution and stressed on the need to establish a mechanism for immediate action.

Notably, Delhi-NCR has been engulfed in a thick blanket of smog since Diwali on October 27. On Sunday, the national capital’s average air quality stood at 494, the highest since November 6, 2016 when it was 497.

Delhi: Air pollution continues to affect visibility in the city; visuals of Signature Bridge (pic 1& 2) and Akshardham Temple (pic 3). pic.twitter.com/siZHYkLlhp — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted that weather conditions might improve in upcoming days as Cyclone Maha and a western disturbance are expected to cause rain in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR on Wednesday and Thursday.