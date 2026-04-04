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Big Boost for Green Mobility: EV charging station opens at Anand Vihar Namo Bharat hub - Key features inside

Big Boost for Green Mobility: EV charging station opens at Anand Vihar Namo Bharat hub – Key features inside

A new EV charging station at Anand Vihar on the Delhi-Meerut corridor promises faster charging, improved accessibility, and a boost to green mobility for commuters across Delhi-NCR.

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has inaugurated a big EV charging station at Anand Vihar on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. It was inaugurated as a part of efforts to enhance EV infrastructure and promote green mobility solutions in Delhi-NCR.

NCRTC inaugurates one of the biggest EV charging stations at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal

Built at a major transit point, the new EV charging station at Anand Vihar claims to be one of the largest facilities on the Delhi-Meerut corridor. It is set to serve commuters who travel daily on the Namo Bharat corridor as well as residents living nearby.

This facility will feature large chargers capable of charging multiple vehicles at a time. Some media reports suggest there can be as many as 10 EVs charging at the station at once.

Electric Vehicles can be charged up to 80% in half-an-hour

NCRTC claims vehicles can be charged up to 80% in around 30 minutes at the new EV charging station. Powered by high voltage 480 KW charging units, EVs here can be charged super fast.

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This makes it convenient for people traveling long distances on the Namo Bharat corridor to charge their vehicles. Commercial Electric Vehicles too can be charged at the station.

Not just personal EVs, charging points for commercial electric vehicles have also been installed at the charging station.

Use free apps to smartly charge your EVs at Anand Vihar

Electric Vehicle owners can use free apps to book slots at the EV charging station, check on the status of their vehicle being charged and pay digitally. EV charging stations come up across Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor

The Anand Vihar EV charging station is just one of the many that NCRTC plans on building across the Delhi-Meerut corridor. Currently, electric vehicle charging points can be found at –

NCRTC electric vehicle charging stations:

Sahibabad (UP)

Ghuldhar (UP)

Duhai (UP)

Meerut South (UP)

More stations are expected to come up in the future.

Importance of developing EV infrastructure in India

At a time when the Indian government is aggressively pushing for Electric Vehicles to curb pollution and minimize fuel imports, the development of EV infrastructure goes a long way in –

Cutting down on carbon emissions

Providing last-mile connectivity

Ensuring quicker adoption of EVs

Encouraging sustainable transport

Benefits for Daily Commuters using Delhi-Meerut corridor

For daily commuters using the Delhi-Meerut corridor, the new charging facility at Anand Vihar means they can now charge their EVs while they use the fast-paced rail services on the corridor.

Takeaways

With today’s inauguration of the EV charging station at Anand Vihar, Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor joins the race to go electric. Only time will tell how many commuters switch to EVs for their daily commutes as more such EV charging infrastructure comes up around India.

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