Delhi NCR good news: National capital to get luxury Yamuna cruise from this date, check details here

The Delhi government had earlier announced a cruise service on the Yamuna as part of its river rejuvenation and tourism development programme.

Yamuna boating- File image- PTI

Delhi Yamuna development plan: From February, Delhiites will be able to experience an international-standard luxury cruise on the Yamuna river, with the city government set to launch a 40-seater cruise as part of its riverfront tourism and recreation plan, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said on Monday.

Mishra said the cruise vessel is almost ready and will be transported from Mumbai to Delhi on January 20. The journey is expected to take three to four days, following which the engine will be installed in the national capital.

“The cruise is nearly complete. I have come to Mumbai to personally inspect it. Once it reaches Delhi, the remaining technical work will be completed and it will be launched in February,” Mishra said. He said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is expected to inaugurate the cruise service, which will operate on the Yamuna and offer hourlong round trips.

“The cruise will have a seating capacity of 40 passengers and provide onboard facilities, such as music, entertainment and food services,” Mishra said.

According to the minister, the project is part of a broader plan to develop a recreation-and-leisure hub along the Yamuna.

“This will not be limited to a cruise service. Water sports, recreational activities and a full-fledged leisure zone are also being planned at the cruise terminal. The objective is to provide an international luxury experience at affordable prices for the people of Delhi,” he said.

Mishra said the initiative would allow Delhi residents to enjoy experiences similar to those available in popular tourist destinations, such as Goa, without having to travel outside the city.

The Delhi government had announced a cruise service on the Yamuna as part of its river rejuvenation and tourism development programme. The project aims to promote eco-friendly tourism, while improving public engagement with the river.

