Delhi-NCR GRAP rules get tougher: Old trucks, BS-IV vehicles no longer exempted; Check details

Delhi-NCR has tightened its pollution-control rules, with older goods vehicles set to face stricter curbs under GRAP Stages III and IV. The revised rules remove exemptions for BS-IV and older commercial vehicles, while some restrictions on buses and diesel generators will now start at an earlier stage.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-ncr-grap-rules-get-tougher-old-trucks-bs-iv-vehicles-no-longer-exempted-check-details-caqm-delhi-pollution-measures-8531396/ Copy

Delhi-NCR GRAP rules get tougher: Old trucks, BS-IV vehicles no longer exempted; Check details (PTI/File)

Older goods vehicles carrying essential items will no longer get an exemption when the strictest pollution-control measures under Delhi-NCR’s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are imposed. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has approved a revised GRAP schedule, bringing tougher restrictions on older commercial vehicles directly under the pollution-control plan.

Under the new rules, BS-IV and older diesel light and medium goods vehicles (LGVs and MGVs) registered outside Delhi will face restrictions at GRAP Stage III. At Stage IV, similar restrictions will apply to older trucks and heavy goods vehicles.

The move is important because essential goods were earlier given exemptions under some of these restrictions. CAQM had already introduced separate orders to control the entry of older commercial vehicles into Delhi. The latest decision makes these restrictions part of the main GRAP framework.

What will happen to older goods vehicles?

CAQM had earlier directed that commercial goods vehicles entering Delhi should generally meet BS-VI emission standards or run on cleaner fuels such as CNG or LNG, or be electric vehicles.

In October 2025, CAQM provided a temporary relaxation for BS-IV goods vehicles carrying essential commodities and providing essential services. This relaxation was allowed until October 31, 2026.

BS-III and older commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi, however, were already barred from entering Delhi from November 1, 2025, even if they were carrying essential goods.

With the revised GRAP schedule, these restrictions are now clearly linked to the different pollution stages.

GRAP now has 48 actions

The revised GRAP framework contains 48 measures spread across four stages.

Stage I: 25 actions

Stage II: 8 actions

Stage III: 10 actions

Stage IV: 5 actions

CAQM has also combined several measures that were repeated across different stages, particularly those related to road dust, construction, municipal waste and transport. Some pollution-control measures will also begin earlier than before.

Restrictions related to the use of diesel generator sets and the entry of older buses have been moved from Stage II to Stage I. This means authorities will be able to act against these pollution sources at an earlier level of worsening air quality.

More vehicle restrictions in Sonipat

The revised rules also expand some vehicle restrictions to Sonipat.

The restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers under Stage III, which already cover Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, will now also apply to Sonipat.

The move is aimed at covering areas with high traffic and vehicle emissions around the national capital.

Bus rules also become stricter

The revised plan also puts tighter conditions on buses travelling to Delhi-NCR from several states.

Authorities in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, along with adjoining states, have been asked to ensure that inter-city and inter-state buses entering Delhi-NCR meet cleaner emission standards.

Under the restrictions, BS-VI diesel, CNG and electric buses will be allowed to operate in the region when the relevant GRAP measures are in force.

Diesel generators to face earlier action

Another important change concerns diesel generator sets.

The revised plan requires authorities to prevent diesel generators from being used as a regular source of electricity. Their use will be controlled at an earlier stage of pollution instead of waiting for more severe conditions.

CAQM has also expanded monitoring of dust-control measures at eligible construction and demolition sites through its web-based system. The regulator said enforcement against violations has also been stepped up, with more than 1,800 violating units having received closure orders, according to the government-linked report.

Why the changes matter

Delhi-NCR faces its most difficult air-quality conditions during the winter months, when emissions from vehicles, construction, industries, road dust and other sources combine with weather conditions that can trap pollutants close to the ground.

The revised GRAP is intended to make pollution-control measures easier to enforce and bring some restrictions into force earlier.

For transport operators, the biggest change is the removal of the earlier exemption for older goods vehicles during the strictest GRAP stages. Cleaner vehicles meeting BS-VI standards, along with CNG, LNG and electric goods vehicles, will continue to have access under the applicable rules.