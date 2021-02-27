Gurugram: A condominium in Gurugram’s Sector 67 has been declared a containment zone by the district administration after around 20 persons on the premises tested positive for COVID-19, reports ANI. Also Read - Good News For Real Estate: Delhi-NCR Witnesses Increasing Demand For Affordable Homes

"First, three cases were reported, after which a testing camp was set up. Around 20 persons tested positive, so we declared it as containment zone. More tests are being conducted," said J Prakash, a District Health Department official.

The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 3,047 on Saturday with three more fatalities, while 199 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,70,610, a health department bulletin said. One fatality each was recorded in Gurugram, Ambala and Karnal districts, it said.

During the past 24 hours, the count of new cases doubled in Gurugram, from 29 a day earlier to 62 on Saturday, while Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panchkula reported 33, 29 and 20 new cases respectively.

The number of active cases in the state jumped from 1,103 on Friday to 1,205 on Saturday while 2,66,358 people have recovered from the infection. The recovery rate was 98.43 per cent, it stated.

(With inputs from agencies)