New Delhi: The National Capital Region (NCR) could be staring at a rainy week ahead bringing more respite from the heat as predicted by the IMD.

Parts of Delhi and adjoining areas witnessed cloudy skies for the most part of Thursday and light showers in some areas. The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celcius.

According to weather forecast now, “Intensity of rain will increase on Sunday and Monday, which will cool the capital.”

The forecast for Friday shows a temperature between 34 and 25 degrees Celcius.

Meanwhile, the air quality of index of Delhi has improved impressively and is currently in the ‘moderate’ bracket with overall AQI at 123, after two days of ‘good’ air.