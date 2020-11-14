New Delhi: Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) may breathe a cleaner air this Diwali if all goes according to the plan. Yes, you heard that right. Also Read - Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’, Delhi Govt Forms Flying Squads to Check Ban on Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali | Key Points

Come this time of the year and the air quality takes a big plunge as people immerse in Diwali celebrations. This is the story of every year. However, this year, things may look up a bit owing to National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s firecracker ban and increased wind speed. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones Full List: Number of COVID Hotspots Goes Beyond 4,000, South-West District Badly Hit

On November 9, the NGT imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. The ban will last till November 30. If this is followed, coupled with faster winds and rains, then it may help in dispersing any spike in air pollution levels. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Shop in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar, 20 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

If people don’t heed to the ban, then the air quality can plunge to being in the ‘severe’ and ‘severe+’ category. This can affect the health of even the healthiest of people.

Scientists have forecast onset of favourable winds from the morning of Sunday, which happens to be the post-Diwali morning, along with possibility of light rain, a report by News18 said on Saturday.

Earlier, the Central Pollution Control Board had sounded a warning bell saying that air quality may deteriorate six times if firecrackers are used this festive season. It had also ordered closure of hot mix plants and stone crushers in Delhi-NCR till November 17 in view of a likely increase in pollution levels.

On Friday, the national capital recorded its air quality in the ‘very poor’ category. Government agencies predicted that the air quality was likely to become ‘severe’ on Diwali night.

Today, on the day of Diwali, the Air Quality Index was recorded at 424 (severe) in Anand Vihar, at 328 (very poor) in IGI Airport area, 400 (very poor) in ITO, and 354 (very poor) in RK Puram, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.