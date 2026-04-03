Home

News

Why did Delhi-NCR conduct large-scale mock drills? From sirens to rescue ops - Full details inside

Why did Delhi-NCR conduct large-scale mock drills? From sirens to rescue ops – Full details inside

Large-scale mock drills across Delhi-NCR saw sirens, evacuations, and emergency simulations in malls, schools, and hospitals, showcasing preparedness efforts to handle disasters and improve coordination among response agencies.

Delhi Mock Drill

Delhi-NCR recently conducted large-scale civil defence mock drills across shopping malls, schools, hospitals and many government offices in Delhi. These evacuation drills took place across all 13 districts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday evening to practice and enhance emergency response mechanisms in times of disasters or war-like situations.

Here’s what happened on ground:

Sirens, Blackouts & Evacuations: Delhi-NCR Mock Drills

Videos shared on social media showed panic across Delhi as air raid sirens were heard from neighbourhoods while authorities turned off lights at certain areas for a few minutes as part of blackout drills. The emergency preparedness drill was conducted by authorities from around 8 PM.

Delhi-NCR authorities simulated real-time situations during the mock drill which include:

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Air raid alerts

Emergency evacuation from buildings

Mock drill for rescue and medical emergencies

Evacuation to bunker areas

During the mock drill, fire tenders and ambulances were rushed to multiple locations in Delhi as teams conducted rescue operations.

Simulations were also held across high-footfall public places such as malls, hospitals and residential complexes.

Also read: Big update for Delhi Metro as DMRC announces services to begin at 3 am on THIS date; Details inside

Delhi-NCR offices where emergency preparedness drill was conducted:

Delhi malls in Old Delhi, North Delhi

Delhi Hospitals

Schools in Delhi

Government offices in Delhi-NCR

Images shared on social media show areas like Chandni Chowk malls, Delhi Cantonment hospitals, Delhi schools were also included in the drill.

Authorities conducted emergency evacuation drills in shopping malls to test response time during high-density situations.

Agencies that participated in Delhi-NCR Mock Drill

Authorities like Delhi Police, Fire Services Department, Civil Defence and NDRF were a part of the large-scale emergency preparedness mock drill along with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

“A drill was conducted by National Disaster Response Force(NSFDR), Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, Revenue Department and Delhi Disaster Management Authority to improve inter-agency coordination & response time during emergencies,” an official further added.

Why did Delhi-NCR Authorities Conduct Emergency Evacuation Drill?

Delhi-NCR Police conducted these large-scale civil defence mock drills as a part of “territorial preparedness” in times of natural calamities or war-like situations. Delhi-NCR has been conducting these drills under District Defence Plans and Cadet Corp-like initiatives in cities to evaluate response time.

“Mock drills are conducted by Delhi Police from time to time to check the preparedness of various agencies as well as citizens in emergencies,” said a senior official.

Authorities Assure Delhi Residents There Is No Threat

With panic setting in after rumours and messages going viral on social media, authorities in the national capital urged people to stay calm and said there is no reason to be alarmed.

“As part of routine preparedness exercises for any eventualities, these tests were conducted. There is no need to panic or spread baseless messages,” officials added.

Mock Drills Signal Better Emergency Response Time in Delhi-NCR

Large-scale civil defence mock drills come as a reminder to Delhi-NCR citizens that they should:

Pay attention to government advisories during emergencies

Know your emergency protocols

Cooperate with authorities

All said and done, with volatile scenarios increasing around the world and the safety of densely populated urban cities like Delhi at risk, it’s safe to say that cities are taking emergency preparedness measures to the next level.

Drills like these may have caused a slight chaos – but only for a good reason.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.