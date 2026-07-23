Delhi-NCR monsoon Update, July 23: IMD predicts cloudy skies, rain in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad for next 6 days; Gurugram on heavy rain watch today

The IMD has also warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over several states in northwest, west and east India over the next few days. Meanwhile, flood conditions have worsened in Assam, while heavy rain continues to disrupt normal life in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Delhi-NCR monsoon Update, July 23: IMD predicts cloudy skies, rain in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad for next 6 days; Gurugram on heavy rain watch today

Delhi is likely to see mostly cloudy weather over the next six days, with light showers expected on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). No weather alert has been issued for the capital city. The IMD said light rain or drizzle on Thursday. From Friday onwards, the sky is expected to remain mostly cloudy. Day temperatures are likely to stay between 33 degree celsius and 34 degree celsius, while night temperatures may range from 24 degree celsius to 26 degree celsius. Humidity is also expected to remain high, especially during the first half of the week.

Several parts of Delhi received rain on Wednesday morning, making the weather cooler. The minimum temperature dropped to 25.8 degree celsius, which was 1.5 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Areas including Central Delhi, Safdarjung and Sangam Vihar recorded rainfall, while waterlogging was reported from a few locations after the showers.

The Safdarjung weather station, considered Delhi’s main observatory, recorded 12 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. Other stations also reported lower temperatures. Palam recorded 23.5 degree celsius, Lodhi Road 25.4 degree celsius, Ridge 23.7 degree celsius, and Ayanagar 25.4 degree celsius, all below the seasonal average.

Noida Weather

Noida is expected to witness partly cloudy skies over the next six days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday. Saturday is likely to remain partly cloudy with no major rainfall, while Tuesday may bring generally cloudy skies along with a few spells of rain or thunderstorms.

Gurugram Weather

Gurugram is likely to experience mostly cloudy weather during the next six days, with rain or thundershowers expected on most days. Thursday is forecast to be the wettest day, with the IMD warning of light to moderate rain and isolated areas receiving very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. No weather alerts have been issued for the remaining days.

Daytime temperatures are expected to stay between 32 degree celsius and 35 degree celsius, while night temperatures may range from 27 degree celsius to 28 degree celsius. Humidity is likely to remain high at 85% to 90%, making the weather warm and uncomfortable.

Ghaziabad Weather

Ghaziabad is expected to see partly cloudy conditions over the next six days. Light rain or thundershowers are likely on Thursday, Sunday and Monday. Friday and Saturday are expected to remain mostly dry with partly cloudy skies, while Tuesday may see cloudy weather along with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms.

The IMD has also warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over several states in northwest, west and east India over the next few days. Meanwhile, flood conditions have worsened in Assam, while heavy rain continues to disrupt normal life in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.