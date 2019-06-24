New Delhi: The Delhi-NCR can get immediate relief from the scorching heat as a private weather forecasting agency, SkymetWeather, has predicted rain and thundershowers over Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, during the next 4-5 hours with gusty winds. But these rains should not be confused with monsoon rains.

According to The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, remaining parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha, some parts of Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted that thunderstorm with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) and lightning at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh.

A week back, the Delhi-NCR region witnessed light rains which brought respite from hot weather.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat had also received light rainfall, bringing relief from the sweltering heat.