Delhi-NCR Pollution, Nov 4: With Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) a notch short of entering the “severe plus” category, a central panel on Thursday directed authorities to ban the plying of four-wheeled diesel light motor cars and other 4-wheelers that are not BS-VI compliant in Delhi and adjoining NCR districts and the entry of trucks into the capital, except those carrying essential goods or those running on CNG and electricity. Amid the rising pollution, classes 1 to 8 will be conducted online in Gautam Buddh Nagar district until November 8, while classes 9 to 12 and higher educational institutions have been asked to operate online wherever possible. The residents of Delhi stand to lose 10 years of life expectancy as a result of poor air quality, according to the EPIC Air Quality Life Index (AQLI), which was published in June.Also Read - GRAP Stage 4 Kicks In Delhi: What's Allowed, What's Not

  • 8:10 AM IST

    Delhi-NCR pollution LIVE: Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR.

    Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 562 in Noida (UP) in ‘Severe’ category, 539 in Gurugram (Haryana) in ‘Severe’ category & 563 near Delhi University in ‘Severe’ category

    Delhi’s overall AQI currently in ‘Severe’ category at 472

  • 7:02 AM IST

    Delhi-NCR pollution LIVE: Construction work banned in Delhi

    The air quality panel on Thursday said that construction works in public projects such as highways, flyovers, power transmission and pipelines in Delhi-NCR now stand banned. The Central and state governments may decide on permitting work from home for employees, the panel added.

  • 6:56 AM IST

    Delhi-NCR pollution LIVE: AQI in Noida, Ghaziabad

    The AQI continued to remain in the very poor’ category in Ghaziabad (391), Noida (388), Greater Noida (390), Gurugram (391) and Faridabad (347), the CPCB data stated.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

  • 6:55 AM IST

    Delhi-NCR pollution LIVE: Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri most polluted places in the capital with AQI at 460.

    The areas that recorded Severe AQI are Alipur (439), Ashok Vihar (444), Bawana (456), Burari (443), Mathura Road (412), DTU (436), Dwarka (408), ITO (435), Mundka (438), Narela (447), Nehru Nagar (433), Patparganj (441), Rohini (453), Sonia Vihar (444), Vivek Vihar (444) and Wazirpur (444).