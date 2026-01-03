Home

Delhi-NCR pollution: Delhi air quality improves to ‘poor’ category; overall AQI recorded at…

As per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the daily average AQI continued to decline, with the city recording an overall AQI of 222.

After days of ‘very poor’ air quality, Delhi’s Air Quality(AQI) has improved to ‘poor’ as the national capital experiences a chilly and breezy Saturday morning. As per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the daily average AQI continued to decline, with the city recording an overall AQI of 222.

Among key monitoring stations, Anand Vihar recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 248, R.K. Puram 252, Rohini 270, and Mundka 281, respectively. On the other hand, Chandni Chowk registered an AQI of 272. Air quality at ITO stood at 219. Air quality was much better in the areas surrounding Bawana (an AQI rating of 145) and Indira Gandhi International Airport, with an AQI rating of 148.

Location AQI Anand Vihar 248 R.K. Puram 252 Rohini 270 Mundka 281 Chandni Chowk 272 ITO 219 Bawana 145 Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) 148

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for Delhi, as dense fog is likely to affect visibility in the national capital on Saturday morning. The weather office said a cold wave is expected to affect isolated places in the city between January 3 and January 6. It is to be noted that several flights delayed and flight operations have been affected as a layer of fog grips the national capital.

#WATCH | Delhi | Several flights delayed and flight operations affected as a layer of fog grips the national capital. (Visuals from IGI airport) pic.twitter.com/o0N7t5eDoP — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2026

Meanwhile, Republic Day rehearsals continued at India Gate, with security personnel and parade participants carrying on preparations for the upcoming national celebrations. A layer of smog was visible in the area, reducing visibility, even as rehearsals proceeded as scheduled.

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals around the Nehru Park area as a layer of smog engulfs the national capital. AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 297, categorised as ‘Poor’, as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). pic.twitter.com/F7jkJSOQqV — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2026

The Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) revoked Stage-III of GRAP on Friday evening, following a significant improvement in air quality due to favourable meteorological conditions. The government has urged people to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under Stages II and I of the extant schedule of GRAP so that the AQI level does not slip further.

Construction and demolition project sites that have been issued specific closure orders due to violations or non-compliance with statutory directions, rules or guidelines will not be permitted to resume operations without explicit approval from the Commission, as per the release.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 7 degrees Celsius and the maximum about 18 degrees Celsius, with dense fog likely in the morning, according to the IMD. It has also predicted a cold wave in isolated pockets of Delhi and Haryana between January 3 and January 6, PTI reported. A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops by 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.5 degrees Celsius below the average temperature.

(With agencies inputs)

