Delhi-NCR pollution: Delhi air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category; overall AQI recorded at 341, these areas worst hit

The overall situation remained troubling, with pollution levels firmly in the "very poor" category, even if the air quality showed a slight improvement over Tuesday AM, when the AQI was at 397.

Delhi, the national capital of India, continues to grapple with high levels of air pollution, affecting the health and daily lives of its residents. According to data supplied by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality remained “very poor” on Wednesday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) measured at 341 at roughly 7 am. The overall situation remained troubling, with pollution levels firmly in the “very poor” category, even if the air quality showed a slight improvement over Tuesday AM, when the AQI was at 397. There are still significant health hazards associated with the ongoing decline in air quality, especially for children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions.

Several areas across the national capital reported high AQI levels. Anand Vihar recorded AQI readings of 388, Ashok Vihar at 388, while Wazirpur registered 386. Other pollution hotspots included Punjabi Bagh (374), RK Puram (377), Bawana (383), ITO (369), Chandni Chowk (369) and Dwarka Sector 8 (376). All these locations remained in the ‘very poor’ category, reflecting widespread pollution across the city.

