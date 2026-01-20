Delhi-NCR pollution: Delhi air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category; overall AQI recorded at 397, these areas worst hit

Home

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported dense fog in the morning hours, with moderate fog at several locations and dense fog at isolated spots.

Air pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR) have shattered previous records over the past few days. The deteriorating air quality has raised serious health concerns as pollution levels continue to remain dangerously high. The overall Air Quality Index(AQI) on Tuesday morning was recorded at 397 at 7 am, placing the national capital’s air in the ‘very poor’ category.

Speaking about the data published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), there was a marginal improvement compared to Monday morning, when the AQI was in the ‘severe’ category at 418. Several areas in Delhi reported alarmingly high AQI levels. Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar both recorded AQI readings of 444. On the other hand, Wazirpur recorded 446. Other pollution hotspots included Punjabi Bagh (437), RK Puram (421), Bawana (418), ITO (414), Chandni Chowk (412), and Dwarka Sector 8 (412).

All these locations fell in the ‘severe’ category, indicating extremely poor air quality and heightened health risks. As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

Adding to the deteriorating conditions, visibility across the city remained poor due to ongoing cold wave conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported dense fog in the morning hours, with moderate fog at several locations and dense fog at isolated spots. The temperature around 7 am was recorded at approximately 8.2 degrees Celsius.With severe pollution, cold wave and dense fog persisting, authorities have urged citizens to limit outdoor activities, follow health advisories, and take precautions against the hazardous air quality.Meanwhile, rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day parade are currently underway at Kartavya Path.

20.01.2026: Partly cloudy sky. Shallow to moderate fog during morning hours. The maximum and

minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 23°C to 25°C and 07°C to 09°C

respectively. The minimum temperature will be near normal and the maximum temperatures will be

above normal (1.6 to 3.0) over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to northwest direction

with wind speed reaching upto 10 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will increase up

to 15kmph from the northwest direction in the afternoon hours. The wind speed will decrease

becoming upto 08 kmph from the north direction during the evening and night.

21.01.2025: Partly cloudy sky. Shallow to moderate fog during morning hours. The maximum and

minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 22°C to 24°C and 06°C to 08°C

respectively. The minimum temperatures will be near normal and the maximum temperatures will be

above normal (1.6 to 3.0) over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to northwest direction

with wind speed reaching upto 10 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will then increase

becoming 15 kmph from the northwest direction in the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease up to

08 kmph from northwest direction during the evening and night.

22.01.2026: Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky towards afternoon/evening. Shallow to

moderate fog during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to

be in the ranges of 22°C to 24°C and 06°C to 08°C respectively. The minimum temperatures will be

near normal and the maximum temperatures will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) over Delhi. The

predominant surface wind is likely to be from the west direction associated with calm wind reaching

up to 05 kmph during morning hours. The wind speed will then increase becoming 10 kmph from the

southwest direction in the afternoon. The wind speed will increase up to 15 kmph from southeast

direction during the evening and night.

