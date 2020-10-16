New Delhi: Amid rising air pollution level in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Friday appointed retired apex court judge Justice Madan B Lokur as a one-man committee to take steps for preventing stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. During his tenure as an apex court judge, Justice Lokur had dealt with pollution matter which included the aspect of stubble burning. Also Read - Delhi Govt Exempts Electric Vehicles From Registration Fee

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde also directed the court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) and chief secretaries of the three states to assist Justice Lokur.

"We are only concerned about the citizens of Delhi-NCR being able to breathe in fresh clean air", the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian stated.

It also directed the states concerned to provide adequate security, secretarial infrastructure and transport to Lokur panel. It asked the panel to submit its report on stubble burning fortnightly to the apex court.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by one Aditya Dubey who has raised concern over pollution caused due to stubble burning. The next hearing on the case has been scheduled on October 26.

Meanwhile, pollution levels reduced slightly in the national capital today with favourable wind speed helping in the dispersion of pollutants.

The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 251 at 10 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 315 on Thursday, the worst since February 12 (AQI 320).