Delhi-NCR rail travel alert: Indian railways platform ticket sales suspended at 6 stations ahead of Chhath Puja, Diwali; Check list, exemptions

Indian Railways has suspended platform ticket sales at six major stations in Delhi and the NCR from November 3 to November 14 to manage the festive rush during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

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Delhi-NCR rail travel alert: Indian railways platform ticket sales suspended at 6 stations ahead of Chhath Puja, Diwali; Check list, exemptions (Image: ANI/File)

Indian Railways has temporarily stopped the sale of platform tickets at six major railway stations in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to manage the heavy rush during Diwali and Chhath Puja. The restriction, announced by Northern Railway, came into effect on November 3 and will remain in place until November 14, 2026. The move aims to reduce overcrowding and ensure the safety of passengers during the busy festive travel period.

According to Northern Railway, special exemptions will be available for people accompanying elderly, sick, specially abled and illiterate passengers, as well as women who need assistance.

List of 6 railway stations where platform tickets are suspended

Platform tickets will not be available at the following stations during the restriction period:

New Delhi Railway Station

Delhi Junction (Old Delhi)

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station

Ghaziabad Railway Station

Anand Vihar Terminal

Anand Vihar Halt

Passengers should plan their station visits accordingly, as people who come to see off or receive travellers may not be allowed onto platforms using regular platform tickets during this period.

Who is exempt from the platform ticket ban?

Northern Railway has made exceptions for people who need to accompany passengers requiring assistance. These include people travelling with elderly, sick, specially abled or illiterate passengers, as well as women passengers who need help.

The exemptions are intended to ensure that passengers who require support can still receive assistance at the station. Travellers should check with railway staff about the applicable arrangements before arriving.

Why has Indian Railways suspended platform ticket sales?

The festive season usually brings a sharp rise in the number of people travelling by train, particularly on routes connecting Delhi with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

The additional crowd includes not only passengers but also family members and friends who come to help them with their luggage or see them off. By temporarily stopping platform ticket sales, the Railways hopes to reduce the number of people on platforms and make it easier for passengers to board and leave trains safely.

Parcel services also face restrictions

Along with the platform ticket ban, Northern Railway has announced temporary restrictions on parcel services at some major stations.

At New Delhi, Delhi Junction and Anand Vihar Terminal, departmental parcel booking will be restricted from November 3 to November 15. Loading and unloading of parcels will be restricted from November 5 to November 15, with certain operational exceptions.

At Hazrat Nizamuddin, parcel-related restrictions will also apply during the festive period, with specific exceptions for some loading and unloading operations. Passengers will be allowed to carry their personal luggage in passenger coaches, while registered newspapers and magazines may still be booked subject to safety requirements.

Other arrangements to manage the festive rush

Northern Railway has also set up a permanent passenger holding area outside Platform 16 at New Delhi Railway Station, on the Ajmeri Gate side. The facility is intended to help manage crowds before passengers move towards the platforms. Baggage scanners and additional Railway Protection Force personnel are also part of the arrangements.

The Railways is also operating special trains to handle the rise in passenger demand during the festive period.