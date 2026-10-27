Delhi-NCR rain alert: Colder days ahead for national capital as IMD predicts rainfall on these dates

The IMD forecasts a further dip in temperatures and another spell of light rain in Delhi-NCR during October 29-30 as cold weather sets in.

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A layer of smog engulfs the India Gate on a cold morning, in New Delhi (PTI)

Delhi-NCR rain alert: In a matter of alert for the residents of Delhi-NCR, the region is bracing for colder days ahead as the India Meteorological Department forecasts a further dip in minimum temperatures and another spell of light rain later this week. Recent weather activity, driven by a western disturbance and Arabian Sea moisture, brought light rainfall, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms to parts of Delhi and neighboring regions, alongside gusty winds reaching up to 85 kmph in Kaithal. Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality improved slightly but is expected to deteriorate soon. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather update shared by the IMD for Delhi-NCR.

Recent rainfall across the capital recorded 4.4 mm at Safdarjung, 5.8 mm at Lodhi Road, and 0.8 mm at the Ridge. Temperatures have already begun to reflect the seasonal shift, with minimums recorded at 16.7°C in Palam, 16.4°C at Lodhi Road, 16.2°C at the Ridge, and 17.2°C in Ayanagar. Maximum temperatures ranged between 29.4°C and 31.4°C.

Minimum temperatures expected to drop further in Delhi-NCR

According to the IMD, minimum temperatures are expected to drop further into the 15°C to 17°C range, with the next spell of light rain likely around October 29–30.

Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index improved by 38 points to reach 153 on Sunday from 191 on Saturday, remaining within the ‘moderate’ category. However, the Air Quality Early Warning System indicates this relief will be temporary. The city’s air quality is forecast to slip into the ‘poor’ category between October 26 and October 28, before fluctuating between the ‘poor’ and ‘moderate’ categories over the following six days.

Strengthen pollution control measures: Environment Ministry

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) have issued directions to Delhi and the four states that form part of the NCR to strengthen pollution-control measures.

The Alwar Pollution Control Board has also been directed to make preparations to prevent a deterioration in air quality. As per officials, the Winter Action Plan will be implemented across the NCR from November 1 to control pollution during the winter season.

The measures include mechanical road sweeping, regular water sprinkling, 100% waste collection and restrictions on coal-based tandoors and conventional diesel generators.

Restrictions will also apply to demolition and construction activities in accordance with the applicable pollution-control guidelines. In Delhi, commercial and private petrol and diesel vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards are set to face restrictions from November 1, according to the announced measures.

(With inputs from agencies)