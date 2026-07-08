Delhi-NCR rain alert: IMD issues yellow alert as heavy showers, thunderstorms continue; More showers expected this week

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are witnessing heavy monsoon rain along with thunderstorms, providing relief from the recent heat but also causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several areas.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-ncr-rain-alert-imd-forecast-issues-yellow-alert-as-heavy-showers-thunderstorms-continue-more-showers-expected-this-week-8468248/ Copy

सरकार और मौसम विभाग क्या कर रहे हैं?

Persistent rainfall across Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday gave people relief from the intense heat and humid weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rain and strong winds in the city. It also said thunderstorms, lightning are also likely during the afternoon. The rain, however led to a sharp fall in temperature, but also caused waterlogging, uprooted trees and heavy traffic on several roads.

According to the weather department, the weather “feels like” 44.7 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am because of 79 per cent humidity.

The maximum temperature in Delhi was around 37.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 30 degrees Celsius. It was the city’s highest minimum temperature since July 2, 2024, when the overnight temperature was 30.7 degrees Celsius.

Among different weather stations, Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, Palam recorded 28.3 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar saw 28.6 degrees Celsius, while Ridge recorded 24.9 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rainfall also led to waterlogging in several parts of Delhi-NCR, with roads flooded in areas of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Gurugram Police advises companies to allow employees to work from home

Amid forecasts of heavy rainfall, Gurugram Police has asked corporate offices to allow employees to work from home, according to news agency ANI. In an advisory, the police said continuous rain and more showers expected during the day could lead to severe waterlogging and heavy traffic on major roads and key intersections across the city.

The advisory added that allowing employees to work from home would help reduce traffic, support smooth traffic management, and ensure the safety of commuters during the bad weather.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory after road cave-in on NH-48

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory after a section of the road caved in at Narsingpur in Gurugram on NH-48, leading to special traffic arrangements in the area.

Traffic on the Delhi–Jaipur carriageway is expected to remain affected until the road is repaired.

Commuters have been advised to plan their travel in advance, keep extra time for their journey, and use the UER Dwarka Expressway as an alternative route. Motorists have also been asked to drive carefully and follow speed limits while passing through the affected stretch.