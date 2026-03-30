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IMD issues Yellow Alert for Delhi as rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely across north India due to western disturbance

IMD issues ‘Yellow Alert’ for Delhi as rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely across north India due to western disturbance

Delhi-NCR braces for sudden weather shift as IMD predicts thunderstorms and gusty winds, with western disturbance triggering rain activity and possible travel disruptions across several North Indian states.

Delhi rains

Delhi and many other regions of North India will experience another round of rain and thunderstorms as India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Monday for changing weather conditions. An active western disturbance has caused instability in the weather conditions over Northwest India.

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR

India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR and said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Residents have been asked to stay alert and prepared for possible disruptions.

The government further informed that during thunderstorms, winds at a speed of 30-40 km/h may occur during morning hours, leading to hampered visibility.

Western disturbance causes sudden change in weather

The sudden change in weather pattern has been linked to an active western disturbance passing across Northwest India. Moisture and instability from the western disturbance will cause clouds and patchy rainfall over Northwest India. Meteorologists further added that this western disturbance has caused similar weather conditions over Punjab, Haryana and is likely to trigger rain and thunderstorms over Uttar Pradesh.

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Temperatures may fall after Rainfall

Rainfall over Delhi-NCR will provide relief from soaring temperatures and an early summer. IMD said, “Due to this system maximum temperatures are likely to decrease by about 2-4 degrees Celsius over Northwest India during next two days.” Light rain brought down the temperature significantly over Delhi-NCR in the past few days.

Thunderstorms Warning For Commuters

The government has further asked commuters to drive safely and stay alert due to thunderstorms, gusty winds may create waterlogging and reduce visibility causing traffic congestion. Heavy showers last year also caused multiple disruptions for daily commuters including delayed traffic and frequent power cuts.

Delhi-NCR residents are advised to stay home and take note of the IMD advisory.

Rain and thunderstorms likely to continue

The IMD also predicted that this erratic weather will continue for a few more days as further rainfall activity with thunderstorms are likely over North India. From Delhi to Uttarakhand and Punjab residents will witness fluctuations in weather conditions over the next few days.

Final words

As the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR keep yourself equipped for rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Rain might cause disruptions in day to day lives of Delhi residents while providing them with much needed relief from heat.

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