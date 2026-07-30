Delhi-NCR rain ALERT, July 30: Rain to continue in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad today? Check IMD latest weather forecast

The IMD has also forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms in many parts of the country on July 30, 2026. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and several other states are likely to witness heavy showers along with strong winds.

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Pedestrians hold umbrellas while they cross the road amid heavy rain in New Delhi. PTI

Residents of Delhi-NCR can expect another wet monsoon day on Thursday, July 30, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies, light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the region. Rainfall is likely to bring relief from the recent heat and humidity, although waterlogging and traffic delays may occur in some areas.

Despite the rain, the weather will remain humid. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay around 33-34 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 27 degree Celsius.

Will it rain in Delhi today?

Yes. According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to receive periods of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. The sky is likely to remain cloudy, with rain activity increasing at different times. Strong winds may also accompany thunderstorms in some parts of the city.

Rain forecast for Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad

Neighbouring NCR cities, including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, are also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall during the day. A few areas may receive short spells of heavier rain along with lightning and gusty winds. Commuters should be prepared for slower traffic during peak hours due to waterlogging on low-lying roads.

Weather update across India

The IMD has also forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms in many parts of the country on July 30, 2026. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and several other states are likely to witness heavy showers along with strong winds of up to 60 kmph over the next nine hours.

According to the weather department, a yellow alert has been issued for several regions, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds blowing at 40-60 kmph. Rain is expected to affect Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, among other states.

The IMD said many areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorms on Thursday. Continuous moisture from the Bay of Bengal and an active monsoon system are expected to keep rain activity going until August 1.

In Uttar Pradesh, eastern, central and western districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Noida are likely to experience widespread showers. Some places may record very heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours.

The IMD said it is closely monitoring the weather situation and has advised people to stay alert. Farmers working in fields, two-wheeler riders and travellers have been asked to take extra precautions during heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds.