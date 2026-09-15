Delhi NCR Rain alert! Relief for residents as IMD forecasts cloudy conditions and light rainfall

Monsoon activity across Delhi-NCR brings heavy rainfall, gusty winds and lower temperatures ahead of the season's expected withdrawal.

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Delhi rain: Waterlogging, traffic jams hit Delhi as rain lashes city, check IMD forecast here | Image: X

Delhi NCR Rain alert: In a matter of relief for residents of the national capital region (Delhi NCR), the heat conditions are expected to subside in the coming few days. As per the forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, the weather in the Delhi NCR is likely to remain cloudy over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting spells of light rain across the region. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather forecast issued by the IMD.

Delhi IMD weather forecast

Delhi-NCR is experiencing an active monsoon spell featuring isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 32°C. Commuters should prepare for sudden weather shifts, potential waterlogging and traffic delays as unsettled conditions persist through mid-September ahead of the impending monsoon retreat.

Current Conditions: Temperatures ranging from 25°C to 32°C with active monsoon weather across northwest India.

Severe Weather Warnings: Potential for isolated heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Travel Impact: High risk of sudden weather changes, waterlogging and localized traffic disruptions during commutes.

Extended Outlook: Rain and thunderstorm activity will persist through September 16, with a broader rainfall spell expected over September 16-17.

Monsoon Withdrawal: The southwest monsoon is projected to begin its retreat from northwest India around September 19, following this final stretch of rain.

Rainfall likely to increase in parts of Rajasthan

Rainfall activity is likely to increase in parts of Rajasthan from September 12 under the influence of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, according to the Meteorological Centre. A fresh spell of light to moderate rainfall is likely to begin in parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur and Kota divisions from Friday, while the weather is expected to remain mainly dry in most other parts of the state, the centre said.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase in some more parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions between September 12 and 16. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Kota and Udaipur divisions and adjoining areas on September 13 and 14, the centre said.

Parts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions in western Rajasthan are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at isolated places from September 13 to 16. The department has issued a special advisory for farmers in view of the forecast.

(With inputs from agencies)