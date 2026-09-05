Delhi-NCR rain ALERT, Sept 5: IMD predicts more rain today; Waterlogging, flight delays, traffic woes likely. Check forecast

Delhi-NCR is likely to remain wet on Saturday, September 5, after heavy rain and thunderstorms battered the region a day earlier, causing waterlogging, traffic jams and disruption at Indira Gandhi Int

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Delhi-NCR rain ALERT, Sept 5: IMD predicts more rain today; Waterlogging, flight delays, traffic woes likely. Check forecast (Image: PTI)

Delhi-NCR is likely to remain wet on Saturday, September 5, after heavy rain and thunderstorms battered the region a day earlier, causing waterlogging, traffic jams and disruption at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning across Delhi on Saturday. The weather office expects spells of rain during the early morning to forenoon, followed by another spell from the afternoon to evening. A yellow alert is in place for the capital.

Delhi Weather Today

According to the latest IMD forecast, Delhi will remain generally cloudy, with the maximum temperature likely to stay around 29-31 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has warned that thunderstorms and lightning could accompany the showers. It has also advised people to check traffic conditions before leaving and avoid areas that are prone to waterlogging.

The rain is expected to continue across several parts of the NCR, including Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. The IMD’s district-wise forecast also points to spells of rain and thunderstorms in these areas on Saturday.

Heavy rain batters Delhi-NCR

Friday’s downpour brought several parts of Delhi-NCR to a standstill. According to rainfall data reported from Delhi weather stations, Palam recorded 75.6 mm, the highest among the city’s stations, followed by Naraina at 54 mm and Janakpuri at 48.5 mm.

Lodhi Road recorded 34.6 mm and Safdarjung 32.6 mm. In the NCR, a weather station in Gurugram recorded 44.5 mm, while Noida had recorded 0.5 mm by 5.30 pm.

The IMD had issued a red alert for all 11 districts of Delhi during the intense spell on Friday, warning of moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. Gusts were forecast to reach up to 60 kmph.

Waterlogging disrupts traffic

The heavy showers led to waterlogging on several roads and affected traffic movement across the capital and neighbouring cities.

Parts of the area around Connaught Place, Mahipalpur, Subroto Park and the airport were badly affected, with traffic slowing down on several important routes. Waterlogging was also reported on stretches connecting Delhi with Gurugram.

The situation could worsen again on Saturday if intense showers occur during the afternoon and evening, particularly in low-lying areas and frequently waterlogged stretches.

Delhi Airport waterlogged, flights diverted

Heavy rain also affected operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday. Water accumulated around the airport’s approach roads and forecourt areas, including stretches near Terminal 3. Airport authorities said the accumulated water was cleared after some time, but the bad weather continued to affect flight operations.

At least 11 incoming flights were diverted between about 3.30 pm and 5 pm. Five flights were sent to Jaipur, four to Lucknow, while one each was diverted to Ahmedabad and Chandigarh.

More than 550 flights were delayed at IGI Airport during Friday’s disruption, according to FlightRadar24 data cited by The Times of India.

Airlines including IndiGo and Air India issued advisories asking passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport and to allow extra travel time because of slow road movement.

Passengers travelling on Saturday should therefore check their airline’s latest status and the Delhi Airport flight tracker before heading out, as weather conditions can change quickly.

Delhi Airport live flight information

More rain likely before conditions improve

The IMD’s current forecast suggests that Saturday will remain the main day of concern for Delhi-NCR, with rain and thunderstorms expected at different times.

From September 6, the forecast indicates a gradual reduction in rainfall activity. The IMD expects only very light rain to be possible on Sunday, while partly cloudy conditions are likely from September 7.

With another spell of rain expected today, commuters in Delhi-NCR are advised to plan their journeys carefully, particularly in areas where waterlogging and traffic congestion were reported after Friday’s heavy showers.