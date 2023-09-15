Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi-NCR, More Showers Likely Today

New Delhi: Providing a significant relief from the humid weather, heavy rainfall drenched various areas of the national capital, as well as neighbouring Noida and other NCR regions on Friday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers is predicted for Delhi until Saturday. This light rain activity is expected to persist in the national capital and other NCR cities until September 20. Anticipated temperatures in the city are approximately 36 degrees Celsius for the maximum and 27 degrees Celsius for the minimum.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that Delhi-NCR is most likely to experience gusty winds with speeds of 50-70 kmph and moderate rain, with occasional intense spells due to approaching clouds from NW Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi-NCR most likely to experience gusty wind of speed 50-70 kmph and moderate rain with few occasional intense spell due to approaching clouds from NW Uttar Pradesh till around 09:30 of today thereafter gusty wind and rain spell will decrease gradually. Be updated and stay safe — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 15, 2023

Delhi residents have endured scorching heat over the past few days, with the city’s temperature rising by eight degrees in the last four days. The recent rainfall in the city can be attributed to the abundance of moisture in the air.

“On Thursday, there are chances of light to very light rain. However, on September 15 and 16, the rain activity may increase and even reach up to moderate level,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, weather scientist, IMD.

More Showers Likely Today

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Daurala, Bagpat, Khekra (U.P.) . Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Chandpur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad (U.P.)

On Thursday, Delhi recorded its highest temperature at approximately 37.6 degrees Celsius. The previous day, Wednesday, was also humid, with an overcast sky, and the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung base station reached 36.1 degrees Celsius. This was two degrees above the normal temperature, compared to 34.3 degrees Celsius the day before. Additionally, light drizzles were observed in certain parts of the NCR region, while humidity ranged between 93 percent and 63 percent.