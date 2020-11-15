New Delhi: Parts of the national capital received rainfall on Sunday evening, a day after air pollution levels spiked due to Diwali and stubble burning. Also Read - Chennai Receives Heaviest Rainfall in a Day in Last 5 Years, Several Areas Waterlogged; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The rain is expected to bring respite from the rising air pollution, however, it is expected to bring down the temperature in Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi receives a light spell of rain. Visuals from Vijay Chowk pic.twitter.com/jXV5YcQb54 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said air quality is likely to improve in Delhi-NCR from Sunday, as strong winds observed in the afternoon increased chances of rainfall in the evening.

Dr Vijay Kumar Soni, IMD Head of Environment and Research Centre, said that for the coming two-three days, the Air Quality Index (AQI) will remain in the poor category but the situation of air pollution will improve here on.

“Delhi’s AQI is currently in the ‘Severe’ category. More than 500 AQI levels were touched on the night of Diwali, but now due to the Western Disturbance’s influence and strong wind, it is expected that there will be a significant improvement in the air index. The AQI will slowly reverse,” Dr VK Soni said.

“Overall, it can be said that due to the improvement in the AQI level, people will get some relief from air pollution because if it rains today due to the strong winds, the air quality will be a lot better,” he added.

In the morning, people in Delhi woke up to a further spike in air pollution as the city continued to remain engulfed in a blanket of smog post-Diwali with the air quality index in ‘severe’ and ‘very poor quality’ at several places.

The areas around ITO were seen covered in heavy smog and the AQI stood at 461 here, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. Very poor visibility was observed in areas around Civil Lines, Geeta Colony and ISBT due to the pollution surge.

The air quality dipped to “severe” at several places across the national capital on Saturday night itself owing to a combination of stubble burning and firecrackers burst during the Diwali celebrations in violation of the ban.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM 2.5 pollutant stood at 481 in Anand Vihar, 444 in IGI Airport area, 457 in ITO, and 414 in Lodhi Road area, all four in the ‘severe’ category, at 11 pm on Saturday, according to the DPCC data.

(With ANI inputs)