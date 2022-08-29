New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday evening, bringing major relief from the humid weather conditions to the residents. Though only brief spell of light rain was reported in parts of south and southeast Delhi, parts of Noida and Gurugram received heavy showers for over an hour. While the weather turned pleasant, waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported in many areas.Also Read - Rakesh Tikait Detained By Delhi Police, Not Allowed To Meet Unemployed Youth

“Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 near Kherki Toll towards Delhi due to vehicle pressure. Our traffic officials present on the spot to facilitate the traffic,” said the Gurugram Traffic Police at 7.30 PM.

Another Gurugram Traffic Police alert at 7.14 PM said: Traffic congestion has been reported at Mayfield garden chowk, Artimis chowk due to water logging.Our traffic officials present on the spot to facilitate the traffic.

Gurugram Traffic Police alert at 7.10 PM: “Water logging has been reported near Sikanderpur power house. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly.”

Traffic Alert:

Noida Traffic Police Alerts:

Delhi Weather Update: