New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday evening, bringing major relief from the humid weather conditions to the residents. Though only brief spell of light rain was reported in parts of south and southeast Delhi, parts of Noida and Gurugram received heavy showers for over an hour. While the weather turned pleasant, waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported in many areas.
- “Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 near Kherki Toll towards Delhi due to vehicle pressure. Our traffic officials present on the spot to facilitate the traffic,” said the Gurugram Traffic Police at 7.30 PM.
- Another Gurugram Traffic Police alert at 7.14 PM said: Traffic congestion has been reported at Mayfield garden chowk, Artimis chowk due to water logging.Our traffic officials present on the spot to facilitate the traffic.
- Gurugram Traffic Police alert at 7.10 PM: “Water logging has been reported near Sikanderpur power house. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly.”
Noida Traffic Police Alerts:
Delhi Weather Update:
- While the maximum temperature settled at 35.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.
- The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 53 per cent, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.
- The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi deteriorated to moderate (135) category around 6.30 pm, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data showed.
- An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
- IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rainfall in the next few days.