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Delhi records warmest night in May in 14 years amid severe heatwave
Delhi on Thursday marked the season’s hottest night with a minimum temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius. This is a developing story.
Delhi on Thursday marked the season’s hottest night with a minimum temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius.
This is a developing story.
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