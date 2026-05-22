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Delhi records warmest night in May in 14 years amid severe heatwave

Delhi on Thursday marked the season’s hottest night with a minimum temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius. This is a developing story.

Published date india.com Published: May 22, 2026 11:17 AM IST
email india.com By Hritika Mitra email india.com | Edited by Hritika Mitra email india.com
Delhi records warmest night in May in 14 years amid severe heatwave
Heatwave in India (PTI)

Delhi on Thursday marked the season’s hottest night with a minimum temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius.

This is a developing story.

About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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