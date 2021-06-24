New Delhi: The national capital on Thursday noon experienced a sudden change in weather as it witnessed strong winds and light rain in several areas. A severe dust storm hit many parts of Noida, but there were no showers reported anywhere much to the disappointment of residents. Also Read - Monsoon Likely to Reach Delhi in 48 Hours; Rain, Thunderstorm in Many Parts of NCR Expected Today: IMD

People in the national capital woke up to partly cloudy skies on Thursday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 28.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius, said the Indian Meteorological Department. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 70 per cent. Also Read - Delhi Weather: Rain Brings Temperature Under 40 Degrees, Light Showers Expected Today

#WATCH | Delhi experiences a sudden change in weather as it witnesses strong wind. Visuals from near 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. pic.twitter.com/qZmi543Dcn — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

Also Read - Weather Today, 9 June 2021: Delhi to Sizzle at 43 Degrees Today, Temperatures to Fall by End of Week

Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘moderate’ category on Thursday morning. Central Pollution Control Board data showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8.05 am stood at 172. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

On Wednesday, the maximum and maximum temperatures in Delhi settled at 40 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)