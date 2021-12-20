New Delhi: As the ongoing winter chill intensifies, the temperature in the national capital plunged to the season’s lowest so far at 4.4 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the morning update, a temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at 5.30 a.m.Also Read - Brace For More Chill: Delhi Temperature To Fall Below 5°C By Sunday, Rain Expected On Christmas

The weather department issued a yellow alert (severely bad weather) for Delhi both for Sunday (Dec 19) and Monday (Dec 20). There is also a possibility of drizzling on December 24 or 25, said RK Jenamani, Director General of Meteorology at IMD.

Delhi will continue to witness colder weather in the coming days, the IMD said on Sunday, adding that “snowfall in many areas of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh is having an impact on the plains”.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 290, the air quality in Delhi-NCR remained in the ‘poor’ category for the second consecutive day on Monday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 101 in the ‘poor’ and 181 in the ‘moderate’ category respectively.

While the air quality in Noida remains in the ‘poor’ category, the air quality in Gurugram has slipped to the ‘poor’ category.

The AQI in the NCR region – Noida and Gurugram stands at 293 and 225 respectively.