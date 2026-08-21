Delhi-NCR to get 4 new high-speed corridors, to connect Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Jewar airport and more; Check routes

A key focus of Delhi's Master Plan 2047 is to stop traffic from neighbouring states from passing through the most crowded parts of the capital.

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Delhi-NCR to get 4 new high-speed corridors, to connect Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Jewar airport and more; Check routes (special arrangement/enhanced with AI)

Delhi-NCR could soon get better road connectivity with four high-speed corridors proposed under the Delhi Master Plan 2047. The proposed routes are aimed at making travel between Delhi and nearby cities in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh quicker and more convenient. The new corridors are also expected to provide alternative routes to motorists and reduce traffic on some of Delhi’s busiest roads.

UER-I Extension Towards Ghaziabad

One of the proposed corridors will extend Urban Extension Road-I (UER-I) from NH-1 GT Road towards the Ghaziabad-Loni-Baghpat Expressway.

The route could provide a faster option for people travelling from Sonipat, Narela and Bawana towards Ghaziabad and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The proposal is part of a larger plan to connect different NCR cities through ring roads and high-speed link roads. The idea is to allow vehicles to bypass central Delhi instead of adding to traffic on already crowded roads.

Relief for Delhi’s busy roads

The proposed network could help reduce traffic on the Inner Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Signature Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge. It is also expected to improve movement between areas on both sides of the Yamuna. With more alternative routes available, authorities hope traffic will be spread across different roads instead of being concentrated on a few major routes.

The Master Plan 2047 also aims to strengthen road links between Delhi and cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Loni, Baghpat and Sonipat.

UER-II to link Delhi with Jewar Airport

Another major proposal involves extending Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) from the NH-8-Dwarka area towards the Greater Noida Expressway and Noida International Airport in Jewar.

The corridor could create a better road connection between Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and Noida International Airport.

The link may become more important as Jewar airport expands and begins handling more passengers and flights. A direct road connection between the two airports could make travel across NCR easier.

New Delhi-Gurugram Link

A separate high-speed corridor has been proposed between Dwarka Sector 21 and HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

The road could provide another route between Delhi and Gurugram and may help reduce traffic on NH-48 and the Dwarka Expressway.

Dwarka-Jhajjar Corridor

Another proposed link will connect Dwarka with Jhajjar in Haryana. The corridor is expected to improve road connectivity between west Delhi and Haryana. It could also benefit the area around AIIMS Jhajjar, which has developed into an important healthcare and education hub.

Delhi’s Master Plan 2047

A key focus of Delhi’s Master Plan 2047 is to stop traffic from neighbouring states from passing through the most crowded parts of the capital. The proposed ring roads and connecting corridors are planned to give vehicles routes around Delhi, allowing them to reach different NCR cities without entering central areas.