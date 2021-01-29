New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes following the closure of the Ghazipur border after a face-off between police and protesting farmers. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police informed that traffic will be diverted from NH-24, and the Ghazipur border will remain closed. Also Read - Ghazipur Border Closed After Police Try to Remove Protesting Farmers, Traffic Snarls on Delhi-UP Route

"Gazipur border closed. Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is very heavy in the area & Vikas marg", tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.

It also said that Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders will remain closed. "Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders opened. Traffic diverted from NH44 near DSIDC Narela. Avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH 44", Delhi Traffic Police said.

Earlier on Thursday, the situation was tense at the Ghazipur border after the tractor rally organised by the farmers’ unions on Republic Day turned violent in the national capital. All the senior police officials left the spot at around 1.30 a.m.

The farmers have also started returning back to the protest spot and showing solidarity with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.