New Delhi: A thick blanket of fog enveloped the national capital and its adjoining areas on Monday morning with minimum temperature settling at 4 degrees Celsius. Train and flight operations were also affected due to low visibility in the city.

As per the reports of ANI, over 30 trains were running late and three flights were diverted. Vehicular movement across the city was also hit.

Low visibility in Ghaziabad due to fog, cold wave continues pic.twitter.com/aVi8XeGwwZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2019

“Due to bad weather, flight operations are affected. CAT III B compliant aircraft and pilots are currently able to land. Passengers are requested to stay in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. Foggy weather conditions/low visibility at the airport. Three flights diverted, no flights cancelled”, Delhi Airport said in a statement.

Besides, airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet also asked passengers to keep a track of their flight status. Taking to Twitter, IndiGo said,””Due to poor visibility in Delhi, our flights are impacted. Do keep a track of your flight status. For rescheduling/cancellation, please visit Plan B.”

SpiceJet also made a similar request. It said,”Due to bad weather at Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to poor visibility in #Delhi, our flights are impacted. Do keep a track of your flight status at https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s. For rescheduling/cancellation, please visit Plan B https://t.co/Oq5OqwbyNF. You may also chat with us at https://t.co/tBjQsmj0MT. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 30, 2019

Notably, Delhiites, since December 14 have been experiencing ‘severe cold’ with the average minimum temperature on Sunday being recorded at 2.5 degrees Celsius.However, in the upcoming days, situation is likely to improve as the city is expected to receive light to moderate rain during night from January 1 to January 3, 2020 and hailstorm is expected on January 2, 2020.

The IMD had yesterday said that there was slight relief for the people of Delhi on Sunday after reeling under the longest cold spell of the last 22 years due to a change in wind direction.

“As expected, change in wind direction from north-westerly to easterly has started and reduction in a cold day and the cold wave started from today (Sunday). This is reflected in maximum and minimum temperature,” the weather department had said in a statement.