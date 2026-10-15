Delhi-NCR weather change, October 15: IMD issues rain alert as clouds gather over the city, check latest forecast

Delhi is likely to witness moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Thursday. The weather department has also forecast rain and thunderstorms on Friday, while temperatures are expected to remain below 30 degrees Celsius.

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Delhi-NCR weather change, October 15: IMD issues rain alert as clouds gather over the city, check latest forecast (Image: PTI)

Delhi is likely to witness rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Thursday, October 15, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange for the national capital signalling a likely change in weather conditions. Moderate showers are expected in parts of North Delhi and North-West Delhi, while several other areas may receive light rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds.

According to the IMD’s morning nowcast, winds in North Delhi and North-West Delhi could reach speeds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph. Other parts of the capital are likely to experience winds of 30-40 kmph along with thunderstorms and lightning.

The warning covers a short period and does not mean that rain will continue throughout the day. The intensity of showers may also vary from one part of Delhi to another.

Which areas of Delhi may receive rain today?

The IMD has forecast moderate rain and thunderstorms in North Delhi and North-West Delhi during the morning. Light rain, thunderstorms and lightning are also likely in the following areas:

South-East Delhi

East Delhi

Shahdara

Central Delhi

North-East Delhi

South Delhi

New Delhi

South-West Delhi

West Delhi

Residents should remain alert to sudden changes in weather, particularly during periods of strong winds and lightning.

Delhi weather today: temperature forecast

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain in Delhi on Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle near 20 degrees Celsius.

The showers could bring some relief from the relatively warm conditions recorded earlier this week. On Wednesday, October 14, the Safdarjung weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.4 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD’s official weather report.

The latest forecast points to cooler daytime conditions as cloudy skies and rain affect the capital.

Delhi weather forecast for October 16 and 17

The unsettled weather is expected to continue on Friday, October 16, when the IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rain. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may drop to approximately 18 degrees Celsius.

Conditions are expected to improve on Saturday, October 17, with partly cloudy skies forecast across the city. The maximum temperature may rise to around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to remain near 21 degrees Celsius.

Safety tips for Delhi residents

With thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds expected in parts of the capital, residents should take a few precautions.

Avoid standing under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms.

Secure loose objects on balconies and rooftops that could be blown away by strong winds.

Drive carefully if rain reduces visibility or makes roads slippery.

Check local weather updates before travelling, especially during the morning alert period.

The IMD’s forecast indicates that Thursday’s rain may provide temporary relief from the recent warmth, but the possibility of thunderstorms remains on Friday. Drier conditions are expected to return from Saturday.