Delhi-NCR weather change, October 15: IMD issues rain alert as clouds gather over the city, check latest forecast

Delhi is likely to witness rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Thursday, October 15, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange for the national capital signalling a likely change in weather conditions. Moderate showers are expected in parts of North Delhi and North-West Delhi, while several other areas may receive light rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds.
According to the IMD’s morning nowcast, winds in North Delhi and North-West Delhi could reach speeds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph. Other parts of the capital are likely to experience winds of 30-40 kmph along with thunderstorms and lightning.
The warning covers a short period and does not mean that rain will continue throughout the day. The intensity of showers may also vary from one part of Delhi to another.
The IMD has forecast moderate rain and thunderstorms in North Delhi and North-West Delhi during the morning. Light rain, thunderstorms and lightning are also likely in the following areas:
Residents should remain alert to sudden changes in weather, particularly during periods of strong winds and lightning.
The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain in Delhi on Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle near 20 degrees Celsius.
The showers could bring some relief from the relatively warm conditions recorded earlier this week. On Wednesday, October 14, the Safdarjung weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.4 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD’s official weather report.
The latest forecast points to cooler daytime conditions as cloudy skies and rain affect the capital.
The unsettled weather is expected to continue on Friday, October 16, when the IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rain. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may drop to approximately 18 degrees Celsius.
Conditions are expected to improve on Saturday, October 17, with partly cloudy skies forecast across the city. The maximum temperature may rise to around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to remain near 21 degrees Celsius.
With thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds expected in parts of the capital, residents should take a few precautions.
The IMD’s forecast indicates that Thursday’s rain may provide temporary relief from the recent warmth, but the possibility of thunderstorms remains on Friday. Drier conditions are expected to return from Saturday.
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