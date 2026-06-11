‘Extreme weather’ warning issued in Noida; Rain, lightning and gusty winds expected tonight | Check details

The government on Thursday issued an alert for 'extreme weather', warning of rain and thunderstorms along with gusty winds in Delhi-NCR.

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Rain is expected to lash Noida and parts of Delhi tonight. File image/PTI

An extremely severe weather warning has been issued for the district, with authorities cautioning that the next three hours could bring strong thunderstorms, heavy rain, lightning, and even hailstorms in some areas. Winds are expected to blow at 70–90 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 100 kmph. People have been urged to remain cautious and follow safety advisories.

Delhi is expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds tonight as a weather system from Haryana approaches the city, the IMD said. A yellow alert has been issued, with rainfall likely in the coming hours. Satellite images indicate that a large band of rain-bearing thunderclouds is moving towards the capital.

The IMD said the weather system originated from intense convection over Haryana and is now shifting east towards Delhi. Its impact is expected to reach the city later tonight.

The approaching system is expected to bring a dramatic change in Delhi’s weather. Areas experiencing calm and dry conditions during the evening could soon witness thunderstorms, gusty winds, and rainfall. The weather department also issued warnings for Punjab, Haryana and Delhi over the next few hours.

What did authorities state?

Authorities have warned that the intense weather conditions could lead to temporary traffic disruptions, reduced visibility due to dust storms, waterlogging in low-lying areas and localised power outages. People have also been urged to exercise caution during lightning activity and follow official advisories.

What does this mean for residents?

People across Delhi-NCR may experience short-term inconvenience as the weather deteriorates. Gusty winds could uproot branches and send unsecured objects flying, while lightning activity is likely to pose risks for those outdoors.

The storm may affect travel conditions across parts of Delhi-NCR, with rain and gusty winds reducing visibility on roads. Temporary power cuts cannot be ruled out, especially in locations where the weather turns more severe.