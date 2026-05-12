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Big relief for residents of Delhi NCR as heavy rain lashes Noida

Big relief for residents of Delhi NCR as heavy rain lashes Noida

Heavy rain lashed Noida and other parts of Delhi NCR, bringing respite from the scorching heat and pleasant weather across the region.

Delhi Weather Image: ANI

Delhi NCR weather: In a massive relief for the residents of Delhi NCR, heavy rain lashed Noida and other parts of the city on Tuesday afternoon, bringing much needed respite from the scorching heat. The sudden change in weather led to a noticeable drop in temperature, while cloudy skies and cool winds provided pleasant conditions across the city. Several areas witnessed waterlogging and slow-moving traffic due to the downpour, but residents welcomed the rain after days of scorching temperatures.

Delhi NCR weather update

Delhiites woke up to a warm morning on Monday, with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling above normal at several weather stations across the city, according to the IMD. Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches above normal.

Lodhi Road and Ayanagar also registered warmer-than-usual mornings at 26.4 degrees Celsius each, departures of 2.4 and 1.5 degrees respectively.

Also read: Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? National capital records above-normal night temperature – IMD issues rainfall alert – Check forecast here

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At Palam and Ridge stations, the minimum temperatures stood at 25.2 degrees Celsius and 24.7 degrees Celsius, both slightly below normal. No rainfall was recorded in the city till 8.30 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

IMD yellow alert for rain on Tuesday

However, the IMD has issued a yellow alert predicting thunderstorms with rain in the city for later in the day and Tuesday.

Also Read: Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? IMD predicts pleasant conditions across Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, temperature to rise from…

The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius, it added. Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category in the morning with average air quality index (AQI) being clocked at 117, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Rain lashes parts of Jharkhand

A brief spell of heavy rain coupled with strong winds lashed parts of Jharkhand on Tuesday afternoon, uprooting trees and damaging electric poles in several areas, officials said.

The IMD forecast rain, thunderstorms and a drop in day temperatures in the state till May 18, they said. In Ranchi, trees were uprooted in Kanke, Morabadi, East Jail Road, Line Tank Road and Club Road, leading to road blockades, an official said.

A man driving a car had a close shave in East Jail Road, as a large tree fell on the vehicle, with similar incidents being reported from Line Tank Road and a few other places, he said. The city also faced power outages, as several electric poles were damaged due to the strong winds, the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

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