Delhi-NCR weather: More rain, thunderstorm ahead as world leaders gather for BRICS Summit; check IMD forecast

Rain is expected to remain a possibility in Delhi through the coming days. The latest forecast suggests that the capital could see cloudy skies with spells of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.

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Delhi-NCR weather: More rain, thunderstorm ahead as world leaders gather for BRICS Summit; check IMD forecast (PTI)

Delhi-NCR is likely to remain wet on Saturday, with more rain expected as monsoon activity continues over the region. The weather change comes as Delhi hosts the two-day BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam. The rain could add to the challenges for commuters as several traffic restrictions and diversions have been put in place across the national capital for the high-profile event.

Delhi weather forecast for next few days

Rain is expected to remain a possibility in Delhi through the coming days. The latest forecast suggests that the capital could see cloudy skies with spells of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.

According to reports based on the latest IMD forecast, rain activity could continue through September 16, with intermittent showers expected between September 13 and 16. The weather could also bring some relief from high humidity and keep temperatures under check.

The weather could also affect traffic movement in Delhi-NCR. Waterlogging and slower traffic are possible in some areas during intense showers. Commuters have been advised to leave early, check road conditions and plan their journeys accordingly.

BRICS Summit in Delhi

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13. Leaders from 11 member countries are attending the event, including India, China, Russia, Iran, Brazil, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

With several high-profile leaders moving around the capital, security arrangements have been tightened across key areas. The combination of rain and traffic restrictions is likely to make commuting more challenging for people travelling through central Delhi and other affected routes.