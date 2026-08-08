Delhi-NCR weather: National capital records its wettest August 1st week in 16 years – Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad

Delhi-NCR weather: Friday was Delhi’s wettest day of the season so far, capping off four continuous days of rain that pushed the city’s infrastructure to its limits.

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Delhi-NCR weather: National capital records its wettest August 1st week in 16 years – Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad | Images: ANI

Delhi-NCR Weather: Heavy downpour lashed Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday for several hours, resulting in severe waterlogging and localized floods in several areas. Not only that, Friday was the monsoon season’s wettest day in the capital city and the fourth straight rainy day. The downpour tested the NCR’s infrastructure to the maximum. Severe waterlogging in several areas resulted in major traffic snarls on several major routes. Traffic chaos resulted during peak office hours as many arterial stretches were flooded. As many as nine incidents of house and wall collapses were reported in the city.

#WATCH | Delhi | Motorists face difficulties on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road due to potholes, bumpy surface, and waterlogging. pic.twitter.com/13VLl9xA7q — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026

Delhi Rains

The capital city recorded 127 mm of rainfall from August 1-7. Safdarjung, the city’s main weather station, received 127mm of rain in the first seven days of the month, making it the wettest first week of August in the last 16 years.

Delhi Weather

According to IMD, more rain is expected today in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram. A yellow alert has been sounded for light to moderate rain. The heavy rainfall on Friday has brought a big relief from the humid weather but also caused traffic snarls and waterlogging and uprooted trees in several places. However, the monsoon activity is likely to reduce from Sunday.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded around 27.5 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal. The minimum temperature hovered around 25 to 25.6 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

Mumbai Weather

Residents of Mumbai city and adjoining areas woke up to cloudy skies on Saturday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), occasional spells of light to moderate rain are expected in the city and nearby areas. The southwest monsoon activity has become active again in Maharashtra, with several parts of the state witnessing rainfall. Scattered monsoon showers are very likely over Marathwada, including Nanded, Latur, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Dharashiv (Osmanabad), and Hingoli on Saturday. Check the weather forecast here.

The maximum city, according to the IMD, is likely to witness a cloudy sky with occasional light to moderate showers today. Similar weather conditions are expected in Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Navi Mumbai. Rainfall could lead to severe waterlogging, traffic snarls and flood-like situations in low-lying areas.