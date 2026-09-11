Delhi-NCR weather: Rain lashes parts of national city as IMD issues red alert; heavy showers, thunderstorm likely

The IMD's city-level forecast currently shows cloudy conditions with light rain for September 11, while the immediate nowcast can be more severe for specific areas.

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Delhi-NCR weather: Rain hits parts of national city as IMD issues red alert; heavy showers, thunderstorm likely (Image: PTI/File)

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Friday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert and warned of more intense weather activity in the national capital. The weather department said light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, was likely over northern parts of Delhi during the next one hour. Another spell of moderate to heavy rain was expected across most parts of the city in the following three hours.

The latest weather warning comes as Delhi is already under a thick cloud cover, with rain and thunderstorm activity expected to become stronger by the evening.

More rain expected across Delhi

According to the IMD forecast, Delhi is likely to see generally cloudy skies and rain on Friday. The weather department’s city forecast had also indicated moderate rain for Saturday, with light rain likely to continue on Sunday.

The wider region is also witnessing active monsoon conditions, with weather alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms in several parts of north India.

Traffic may be hit

The heavy rain comes at a time when Delhi is already witnessing traffic restrictions and security arrangements for the BRICS Summit. More than 35 roads may face temporary restrictions because of VVIP movements during the summit.

Rainfall could further slow traffic and lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, potentially making the commute difficult.

IMD advises caution

With thunderstorms and lightning expected, residents are advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during intense spells of rain. People travelling through the city should check the latest weather and traffic updates before leaving.

Note: The IMD’s city-level forecast currently shows cloudy conditions with light rain for September 11, while the immediate nowcast can be more severe for specific areas.