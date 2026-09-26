Delhi-NCR weather: Post-monsoon rain to lash capital city over next 3 days, temp to dip, thunderstorms, gusty winds expected; IMD issues warning

Temperatures in Delhi NCR dropped quickly after the monsoon left. In some parts of Delhi, minimum temperatures fell 3.1 degrees celsius to 5.0 degrees celsius below normal. The IMD expects maximum temperatures to remain unchanged over the next 24 hours.

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Delhi-NCR woke up to cooler and pleasant weather on Saturday as light to moderate rain is expected across the region over the next two to three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, warning of thunderstorms and gusty winds that may reach speeds of up to 30 kmph. The fresh spell of rain is likely to bring some relief from the recent heat as Delhi moves into the post-monsoon period.

Rain expected till Monday

According to the weather forecast, Delhi-NCR may receive rain on Saturday and Sunday, with the possibility of light showers continuing into Monday. The weather activity is linked to a depression over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh moving towards Uttar Pradesh, along with the influence of a weak western disturbance.

While heavier rain is expected in parts of Uttarakhand and north-western Uttar Pradesh, lighter showers are likely in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan.

A cyclonic circulation over north-western Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas is also contributing to the change in weather.

Delhi sees early monsoon withdrawal

The latest rain spell comes just days after the southwest monsoon officially withdrew from Delhi.

The IMD announced the monsoon’s withdrawal from the national capital on September 23, two days earlier than its normal withdrawal date. This was the earliest retreat from Delhi since 2002, when the monsoon had withdrawn on September 20.

However, the end of the monsoon does not mean that rain immediately stops. Other weather systems can continue to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms even after the monsoon has withdrawn.

Delhi received more rainfall than normal during the monsoon season this year. At Safdarjung, the city’s main weather station, rainfall since June 1 was reported at 728.6 mm, above the normal level.

Temperature drops in Delhi

Cloudy skies and moist easterly winds helped keep temperatures under control on Friday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius, around one degree below normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 24.2 degrees Celsius.

For Saturday, the IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of around 32-34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22-23 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain warning for Uttar Pradesh

The weather system is expected to bring much heavier rain to parts of Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the state, with extremely heavy rain possible at isolated locations. A red alert has been issued for several districts.

The Uttar Pradesh government has placed district administrations on alert in view of the forecast through September 27.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials in the affected districts to remain alert, visit the field and closely monitor arrangements amid the possibility of heavy rain, thunderstorms and flash floods.

Rain activity across other states

The depression over the Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh region is part of a larger weather system affecting several parts of the country.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in different parts of central and northern India, while the strongest rainfall activity is expected in areas closer to the system’s path.

For Delhi-NCR, the forecast currently points to comparatively lighter rain along with cloudy conditions, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Delhi air quality remains satisfactory

Despite the change in weather, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category. Several monitoring stations recorded AQI levels below 100, including NSUT Jaffarpur, Punjabi Bagh, Shadipur, Chandni Chowk, JNU and R K Puram.

However, some areas recorded higher readings. Rohini recorded an AQI of 120, while Wazirpur recorded 129, according to the monitoring data provided.

The current rain and winds could help keep pollution levels from rising sharply in the immediate period, although Delhi’s air quality generally becomes a bigger concern as the post-monsoon season progresses. Recent reports have already noted a rise in pollution levels following the withdrawal of the monsoon.