Delhi-NCR weather to change soon? Rain, cloudy skies and strong winds likely over the weekend; IMD issues state-wise forecast

The IMD has forecast rain, thunderstorms and strong winds across several states, with Delhi-NCR likely to receive light showers on October 10 and 11.

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Several parts of North India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, may see cloudy skies, light rain and strong winds over the coming days as weather patterns change during the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of the country. According to the forecast, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Jharkhand could receive heavy rain in the coming days, while southern states are also likely to experience intense showers.

The changing weather is expected to affect different regions between October 9 and 14, with the possibility of lightning, thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas.

Delhi-NCR weather: Cloudy skies, light rain expected

Delhi and nearby areas are likely to experience cloudy weather and light rainfall over the next few days. The IMD forecast suggests that Delhi-NCR could receive showers accompanied by strong winds on October 10 and 11.

Punjab and Haryana may also see cloudy skies and light rain through October 14. Parts of western and eastern Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall between October 9 and 11.

Eastern Rajasthan could experience light rain on October 12, while strong winds are forecast in western Rajasthan on October 11.

The changing weather may bring some relief from daytime heat, although local conditions could vary across the region.

Uttarakhand under heavy rain alert, char dham pilgrims advised to be careful

Uttarakhand is expected to receive heavy rainfall through October 14, according to the forecast. Pithoragarh, Chamoli and Rudraprayag are among the districts facing a higher risk of heavy showers.

The weather warning is particularly important for people travelling through hilly areas and pilgrims visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath as part of the Char Dham Yatra. Heavy rain in mountain regions can increase the risk of slippery roads, falling rocks and landslides. Travellers have been advised to remain alert and follow local administration instructions before setting out.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may also experience heavy rain on Friday and Saturday, followed by another spell on October 13 and 14.

In Himachal Pradesh, areas including Chamba, Kullu, Manali and Shimla could receive rainfall on October 13 and 14.

Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are also possible in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Doda, Pulwama, Anantnag, Poonch, Udhampur and Srinagar.

Rain forecast for Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal

Bihar and Jharkhand are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in some areas until October 11. Patna, Ranchi and Dhanbad could experience thunderstorms and lightning during this period. The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal. Residents should remain cautious during thunderstorms, particularly in areas where strong winds or lightning are expected.

Eastern Madhya Pradesh may continue to receive rain until October 11, while Chhattisgarh could see showers on October 14. Rewa, Satna and Shahdol in eastern Madhya Pradesh may also experience gusty winds, with speeds potentially reaching 50 kmph.

Heavy rain expected in Southern and Northeastern States

Several southern states are likely to experience rainfall between October 9 and 11. These include Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The weather department has forecast heavy showers in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. South Interior Karnataka may also receive heavy rain on October 9.

In northeastern India, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to experience rainfall at different times through October 14. Some areas could also witness thunderstorms and lightning.

Delhi air quality remains a concern

Alongside the changing weather, air pollution remains a concern in the national capital. Several monitoring stations recorded air quality in the moderate to poor categories. According to the readings provided, Dwarka Sector 8 recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 231, the highest among the listed stations. R.K. Puram followed at 219, while Punjabi Bagh recorded 211 and Narela 210. Pusa and NSUT Jaffarpur both reported an AQI of 203.

Other locations, including Burari, Badarpur, Mandir Marg, Aya Nagar, Chandni Chowk, JNU, Ashok Vihar, Jahangirpuri and Rohini, recorded readings between 115 and 198.

An AQI reading between 201 and 300 falls in the poor category, while readings between 101 and 200 are classified as moderate under India’s air quality scale.

People with asthma or other respiratory problems should take extra care when pollution levels are high. Checking local AQI updates before outdoor exercise can also help reduce exposure.