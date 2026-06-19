Delhi-NCR Weather today, June 19: Will it rain by forenoon and bring relief from heat? Temperature may reach 42°C, Winds up to 60 kmph expected

Delhi-NCR Weather today, June 19: Will it rain in Delhi or temperature increase will worsen. Check IMD weather forecast.

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A deserted Vijay Chowk on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Delhi weather today, June 19: The weather in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) is expected to witness a change, with predictions of very light rain to light rain, thundershowers, and strong winds likely to provide relief from the prevailing heat, as per the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Will Delhi-NCR witness rain by forenoon today?

The weather department has predicted intermittent rain and thunderstorm activity across the region from June 18 to June 21, 2026. According to the IMD weather forecast, Delhi-NCR will see a partly cloudy sky today, June 19, with wind speeds that may range between 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph.

Also Read: Maharashtra Monsoon Latest Update: Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane to witness heatwave conditions today, cloudy skies likely in…

How high is the temperature expected to rise across Delhi-NCR today?

According to the forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi on Friday are likely to be in the range of 40°C to 42°C and 27°C to 29°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places, and maximum temperatures will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from west direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 15 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will increase becoming up to 20 kmph from west direction during the afternoon. The wind speed will increase becoming up to 25 kmph from the west direction during evening and night. “Possibility of very light/light rain with thunderstorm/ lightning/dust storm and strong winds speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph towards forenoon/afternoon,” IMD stated.

What is the IMD forecast for Delhi-NCR on June 19?

Amid the rain alert in Delhi-NCR, several parts of the country will experience heat wave conditions. Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Odisha on

June 18; East Uttar Pradesh during June 18 to June 24; Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Telangana and Vidarbha during June 18 to 20; West Uttar Pradesh during June 19 to 24, 2026.

Hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail over Gangetic West Bengal during June 18 to 19; Odisha

during June 18 to 20; Konkan & Goa during June 18 to 21; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema

during June 19 to June 20.

Also Read: Maharashtra Monsoon Big Update: Mumbai, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Marathwada, Nagpur, Nashik likely to witness light rain; IMD says pre-monsoon showers to…

June 20: Partly cloudy sky. A spell of very light/light rain with thunderstorm/lightning/dust storm and

strong winds 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph towards afternoon/evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 36°C to 38°C and 28°C to 30°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places, and maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1.6°C to-3.0°C) at most places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the west direction with wind reaching up to 25 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming up to 20 kmph from west direction during the afternoon. The wind speed will increase becoming up to 25 kmph from the west direction during evening and night.

strong winds 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph towards afternoon/evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 36°C to 38°C and 28°C to 30°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places, and maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1.6°C to-3.0°C) at most places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the west direction with wind reaching up to 25 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming up to 20 kmph from west direction during the afternoon. The wind speed will increase becoming up to 25 kmph from the west direction during evening and night. June 21: Partly cloudy sky. A spell of very light/light rain with thunderstorm/lightning/strong winds 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph towards afternoon/evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 36°C to 38°C and 29°C to 31°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be above normal (1.5°C to 3.0°C) at most places, and maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at most places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the west direction with wind reaching up to 25 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming up to 20 kmph from west direction during the afternoon. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming up to 18 kmph from the northwest direction during evening and night.

As of IMD’s press release published on June, 18, 2026l Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand & Bihar, and some parts of Chhattisgarh during the next 4-5 days.