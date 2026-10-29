Delhi-NCR weather today: Rain, strong winds may affect Karwa Chauth moon sighting, temp to drop; Here’s what IMD says

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness rain, cloudy skies and strong winds on Karwa Chauth, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for Thursday. The weather may affect moon sighting in the evening, while falling temperatures could bring relief from the recent warmth.

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Delhi and nearby areas are likely to experience cloudy skies, rain and strong winds today, October 29, as changing weather conditions bring a noticeable drop in temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The unsettled weather could also affect Karwa Chauth celebrations, as thick clouds may make it difficult for people to see the moon in the evening.

According to the IMD’s latest city forecast, Delhi could receive light to moderate rain on Thursday, with winds reaching 40-50 kmph during some morning hours. Wind speeds of around 30-40 kmph are also likely during other parts of the day. The weather department has forecast a maximum temperature of around 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum of about 17 degrees Celsius.

The change comes after Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of around 31.5 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung on Wednesday. The expected fall in daytime temperatures could bring relief from the recent warmth, although strong winds and sudden showers may cause inconvenience for commuters and people making outdoor plans.

Will Delhi-NCR residents be able to see the moon on Karwa Chauth?

If cloud cover remains thick around moonrise, residents may have to wait for a gap in the clouds before they can see the moon. However, the forecast does not mean the moon will remain hidden throughout the evening. Visibility will depend on local weather conditions and whether the clouds clear temporarily. People observing the fast should check the latest local forecast as the evening approaches.

Delhi-NCR weather forecast for October 29 and 30

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy conditions in Delhi on Thursday, with rain and thunderstorms possible at different times of the day. Some areas may receive moderate showers, while other locations could experience lighter rainfall.

The unsettled weather may continue into Friday, October 30, when thunderstorms and rain remain possible. Temperatures are expected to stay lower than those recorded earlier in the week.

Conditions are likely to improve from Saturday, October 31, when partly cloudy skies are forecast. The maximum temperature could rise to around 28-29 degrees Celsius, followed by a gradual return to warmer daytime conditions in the following days.

The timing and intensity of rainfall may differ across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Residents should therefore keep an eye on local weather updates rather than assume that all parts of the NCR will receive the same amount of rain.

Delhi AQI today: Will rain improve air quality?

Air pollution remains another concern for Delhi residents as the city moves deeper into the post-monsoon season. Recent monitoring data from the Delhi air quality early-warning system showed poor air quality at several locations, with readings above 200 at multiple monitoring stations late on Wednesday. Some stations recorded readings around or above 300, highlighting the differences in pollution levels across the city.

Rain and stronger winds may help disperse some pollutants, but a significant improvement in Delhi’s air quality is not guaranteed. The effect will depend on how much rain falls, how long the winds continue and the amount of pollution released into the air.

Residents should check the latest readings from official monitoring stations before planning prolonged outdoor activities. Children, older people and those with breathing problems should take extra care when pollution levels are high.

What should commuters and Karwa Chauth observers keep in mind?

People planning evening celebrations should also prepare for cooler conditions and possible changes in the weather. Those observing Karwa Chauth may want to check the local forecast closer to moonrise, as cloud cover can change over short periods.

For now, the main weather concern is the combination of rain, strong winds and cloud cover across Delhi-NCR. While the change is expected to bring cooler temperatures, whether the moon will be visible on Karwa Chauth will depend on how the skies behave later in the day.