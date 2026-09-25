Delhi-NCR weather update: Cloudy skies, but heat to remain, rain and thunderstorms likely from Saturday; Check IMD forecast

While the sky may remain partly cloudy, significant rainfall is not expected today. High humidity could make conditions uncomfortable throughout the day.

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Delhi is likely to see a change in weather over the weekend as the southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from the national capital. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Friday is expected to remain warm and humid, with partly cloudy skies. The city is likely to record a minimum temperature of around 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum of nearly 34 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has not issued any rain or severe weather warning for Delhi on Friday. While the sky may remain cloudy at times, significant rainfall is not expected during the day. Morning hours could feel particularly humid, with relative humidity likely to touch around 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to fall to nearly 60 per cent by evening.

However, the weather may turn wetter from Saturday. The IMD has forecast generally cloudy conditions with light to moderate rain in Delhi. Some areas could also see thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

Heavy Rain forecast in several states

While Delhi is expected to remain mostly dry on Friday, several parts of the country are likely to receive heavy rainfall. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in parts of central, eastern and northern India. East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are among the areas facing a very heavy rainfall warning.

A deep depression over south Odisha and adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh is moving north-northwestwards and is expected to gradually weaken. However, the weather system is likely to continue affecting rainfall activity across parts of central and eastern India.

Very heavy rain could occur at isolated locations in Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Vidarbha.

Other areas, including Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh, may also receive heavy showers.

Rain warning for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

East Uttar Pradesh remains one of the key areas under the IMD’s watch on Friday. The region has been issued a very heavy rainfall warning, with thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds also possible.

West Uttar Pradesh has been placed under a heavy rainfall warning.

Uttarakhand is also expected to receive heavy rain on Friday. The weather could become more intense over the next two days, with the IMD forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in some parts of the state on September 26, followed by very heavy rain on September 27.

Odisha, Chhattisgarh to get heavy showers

Odisha is also likely to see significant rainfall on Friday. The IMD has issued a very heavy rain warning for the state and warned of thunderstorms and lightning in some areas.

Chhattisgarh is another state facing a very heavy rainfall warning. The state recorded extremely heavy rain at isolated locations on Thursday, and more very heavy rain is expected on September 25 and 26.

For Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, there is no rain warning for Friday under the latest IMD regional forecast. However, weather activity remains strong in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the eastern parts of the state.