Delhi-NCR weather update (Sept 2): Brace for more rain as IMD predicts 4 more days of showers; Thunderstorm warning issued

Despite the rain, temperatures in Delhi are likely to remain around the low 30s Celsius during the day. Cloud cover and rainfall could keep daytime temperatures from rising sharply.

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IMD Weather Update (Image: PTI/File)

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness another spell of wet weather over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a heavy rain warning for September 2 to September 5. The weather agency has also warned of thunderstorms and lightning during the initial days of the spell.

The latest IMD warning for Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi puts the region under a heavy rain alert for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Thunderstorm and lightning activity has also been flagged for September 2-4.

Delhi-NCR Rain Forecast

According to the IMD’s latest Delhi-NCR forecast, rain and thundershowers are likely to continue across the national capital and adjoining areas. The weather is expected to remain generally cloudy, with intermittent spells of rain bringing temporary relief from warm and humid conditions.

The IMD’s Delhi-NCR service is currently monitoring weather conditions across Delhi as well as adjoining areas, including Gurugram, Faridabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Heavy Rain Warning Till September 5

The IMD has maintained a heavy rain warning for September 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

For September 2-4, the warning also includes the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning, while the September 5 warning is focused on heavy rain. The weather agency has not issued a warning for September 6-8 at the subdivision level.

Temperatures Likely To Remain Moderate

Despite the rain, temperatures in Delhi are likely to remain around the low 30s Celsius during the day. Cloud cover and rainfall could keep daytime temperatures from rising sharply, although humidity may continue to make conditions uncomfortable between spells of rain.

The latest forecast indicates that rain chances will gradually become more intermittent after September 5, although thunderstorms could still occur in parts of the region over the following days.

Traffic Disruptions Possible

With heavy showers expected, commuters in Delhi-NCR may face waterlogging, slow traffic and reduced visibility in vulnerable areas, particularly during intense spells of rain.

People travelling during peak hours are advised to keep an eye on weather and traffic updates and allow extra time for their journeys.

IMD Forecast For The Coming Days

The IMD warning suggests that the wet spell will remain active over Delhi-NCR through September 5. September 2-4 could see the most significant combination of rain, thunderstorms and lightning, while the heavy-rain warning continues through September 5.