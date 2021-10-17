New Delhi: Heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its morning weather bulletin had predicted a “generally cloudy sky” in the city with light to moderate rain in and around the adjoining areas. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 23.5 degrees Celsius.Also Read - Rain Lashes Several Parts of Delhi, More Shower Expected on Friday

Following the downpour, the air quality in the city is expected to improve in the evening hours. Notably, the national capital’s air quality has fallen to the ‘very poor’ category due to steep rise in stubble burning in the last two days. Also Read - Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Today

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was 253 for PM10 and 125 for PM2.5. As the quality of air was ‘very poor’, the department issued a health advisory which means that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work. Also Read - IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In 5 States On Thursday, Sounds Orange Alert For Delhi | Deets Inside

“Health Risk: Triggers Health alert. Everyone may experience more or serious health effects. Significant increase in respiratory effects in general population,” SAFAR said, advising people to stop outdoor activity at early morning and after sunset times.

It urged people to stop any activity level if someone experiences any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue. “If the room has windows, close them. If the air conditioner provides a fresh air intake option, keep that closed. Avoid burning of wood, candles or incense. Keep the room clean – do not vacuum. Do wet mopping to reduce dust,” SAFAR added.

The air quality measuring agency urged people to wear masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators while going out.