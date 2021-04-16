New Delhi: The national capital and neighboring areas are witnessing gusty winds along with mild rains, thunderstorm and lightning, bringing some respite from the scorching heat. Traffic jams were reported at various places in the city. As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s prediction, a hailstorm is also likely. The dust storm started around 4 pm in Delhi. The wind speed was recorded at 50 kilometres per hour. Also Read - Delhi Weekend Curfew: Here's How Delhi Metro Will Function | Read DMRC Guidelines

On Thursday, the capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this season. The minimum temperature had settled at 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The mercury is predicted to remain below 40 degrees Celsius for the next five to six days, the IMD said. Also Read - COVID Second Wave 'Very Dangerous', Newborns, Children Between Age 1-5 Among Those Affected: Doctors

Wtf is happening with the Delhi weather !

Insane wind and rain.#DelhiRains #Delhi — G. 💛 (@gauri_budhiraja) April 16, 2021

The Delhi weather is so confusing man, just this morning it was sunny and now it’s raining cats and dogs 😂😂#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/SxOJXeHpwY — Sanjana🦋 (@Sidharthaursana) April 16, 2021

#DelhiRains | Visuals from Delhi which is witnessing a storm and mild showers. ( 🎥: Dwarka, Delhi)#Delhi #Rains pic.twitter.com/BAwaJuWp3L — The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) April 16, 2021