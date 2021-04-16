New Delhi: The national capital and neighboring areas are witnessing gusty winds along with mild rains, thunderstorm and lightning, bringing some respite from the scorching heat. Traffic jams were reported at various places in the city. As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s prediction, a hailstorm is also likely. The dust storm started around 4 pm in Delhi. The wind speed was recorded at 50 kilometres per hour. Also Read - Delhi Weekend Curfew: Here's How Delhi Metro Will Function | Read DMRC Guidelines
On Thursday, the capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this season. The minimum temperature had settled at 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The mercury is predicted to remain below 40 degrees Celsius for the next five to six days, the IMD said.