New Delhi: The residents of national capital continued to shiver as icy cold winds blowing from snow-laden western Himalayas have led to a dip in the mercury on Tuesday. The city recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 4.1 degrees Celsius, which is four notches below the normal. Jafarpur in southwest Delhi was the coldest at 3.6. The maximum temperature also dipped to 18.5 degrees Celsius, more than four notches below normal, the weather department said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides the representative data for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Jafarpur Observatory recorded it at 4.2, 4.0 and 3.6 degrees Celsius.

This is a massive dip as the capital city had, on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius after 11.4 on Sunday and 14.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, respectively.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that fall in minimum temperatures by three to five degree Celsius is expected over most parts of northwest India during the next four days. The minimum temperature is likely to settle around 3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and is likely to remain below 5 degrees Celsius till Friday.

Last year, the minimum temperature had dropped below the five-degree mark in the last week of December.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said the national capital witnessed both “cold wave” and “cold day” on Tuesday. For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days. However, for small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day, Srivastava said.

A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal.

Both “cold day” and “cold wave” conditions are predicted in parts of Delhi from Wednesday to Saturday, Srivastava said.

The air quality was recorded in the “poor” category. The city’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 230. It was 160 on Monday, 305 on Sunday and 356 on Saturday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.