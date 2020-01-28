New Delhi: Heavy rains accompanied by a hailstorm on Tuesday morning lashed parts of the national capital and the NCR. Strong surface winds also prevailed in Delhi.

The MeT department had on Monday predicted the mercury dip in the next two to three days due to light rains in Delhi.

On Monday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was 8.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the maximum settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity shot up to 100 per cent during the day. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 345, falling in the ‘very poor’ category.

Meanwhile, 14 trains are running late due to low visibility and other operational reasons, in the Northern Railway region, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the city; visuals from Krishi Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/ahzul4imVo — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Further, Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 338 in Anand Vihar, at 341 in Rohini, and at 339 in Mundka; all three in ‘very poor’ category according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.